News Co. (NWSA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on October 11th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on News

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.