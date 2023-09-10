News Co. (NWSA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on October 11th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
News has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
News Price Performance
NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
