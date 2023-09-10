News Co. (ASX:NWS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is a positive change from News’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

News Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

