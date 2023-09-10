New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 27th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 133.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.