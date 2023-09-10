Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares trading hands.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Price Performance
Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Gold & Casinos
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.