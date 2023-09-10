NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 12.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

NTAP stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,982 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.