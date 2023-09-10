Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Critical Contrast

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nerdy and Gravitas Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 4.80 -$35.40 million ($0.55) -8.38 Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.36 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nerdy and Gravitas Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nerdy has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Volatility & Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -28.84% -79.68% -43.89% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nerdy beats Gravitas Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

