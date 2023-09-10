NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.18 Average PT from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287,767 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,783 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

