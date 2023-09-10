Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.41. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,390,493.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,171 shares of company stock worth $8,263,620 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

