National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$186.00

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.00.

TRI stock opened at C$175.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$136.02 and a one year high of C$185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.34.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0601959 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$75,750.00. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

