Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

