Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Murata Manufacturing Price Performance
Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
Shares of Murata Manufacturing are set to split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.
About Murata Manufacturing
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murata Manufacturing
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.