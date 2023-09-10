M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $158.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

MTB stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

