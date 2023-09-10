MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.66. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

