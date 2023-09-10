Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.33

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.33 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 242.68 ($3.06). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 246,746 shares traded.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 20,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($64,410.20). In related news, insider Pete Raby acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,731 ($7,237.94). Also, insider Richard Armitage purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($64,410.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,700. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

