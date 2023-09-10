Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and Daiseki Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Daiseki Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Daiseki Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -6.86% -12.27% -4.82% Daiseki Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.88 -$31.82 million ($1.84) -18.40 Daiseki Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Daiseki Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents. In addition, the company offers industrial lubricating oil for press machines and sharpeners, as well as fuel oils, and industrial and automotive lubricants; and environmental research and analysis services for industrial waste, such as waste oil, waste acid, waste alkali, sludge, and other waste. Further, it engages in the research and restoration of polluted soil, etc.; refining of lubricating oil; sale of petrol products; refinement of lead; recycling used automotive and industrial batteries; washing and treatment of tanks; and recycling of waste plasterboard. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

