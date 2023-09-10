Mizuho Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

