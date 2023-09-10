Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.96

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.96 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104.96 ($1.33), with a volume of 52996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.31).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on Mitie Group
Mitie Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Mitie Group
In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($174,577.70). In other Mitie Group news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($174,577.70). Also, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,517.49). Insiders have bought 2,359 shares of company stock worth $229,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.