Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

