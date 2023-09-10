Mirova Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

