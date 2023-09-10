Mirova Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

BSX opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.