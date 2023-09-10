Mirova Sells 1,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mirova trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $448.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

