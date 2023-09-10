Mirova Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirova lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $148.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

