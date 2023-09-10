Mirova Has $542,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirova decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in American Tower were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

