Mirova Buys 1,378 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirova grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

