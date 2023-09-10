Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $420,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

