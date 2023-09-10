Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,079,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

