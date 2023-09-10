Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $98.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

