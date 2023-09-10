MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFV opened at $4.03 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Special Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.