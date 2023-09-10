MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFV opened at $4.03 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
