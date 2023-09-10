MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.