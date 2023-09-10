MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

