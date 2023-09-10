MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

