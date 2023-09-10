MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
MIN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
