MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MIN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

