MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.66 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

