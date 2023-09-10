MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CIF opened at $1.66 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
