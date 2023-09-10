MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 56,794 shares of company stock valued at $186,599 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

