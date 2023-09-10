MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MGF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

