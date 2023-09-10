MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
MCR opened at $6.10 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
