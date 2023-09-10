MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MCR opened at $6.10 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

