Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) versus LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Head to Head Review

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global $4.85 million 297.90 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global.

Methes Energies International has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

About Methes Energies International

(Get Free Report)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.