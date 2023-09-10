McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $310.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.51. McDonald’s has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

