Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 792.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTRX

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.