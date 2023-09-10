Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $414.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

