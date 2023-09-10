Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.