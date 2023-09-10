Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS MLGF opened at $23.24 on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

