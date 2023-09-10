LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $100.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.06.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

