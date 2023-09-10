LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.60.

LPLA opened at $242.50 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in LPL Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

