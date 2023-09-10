Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

