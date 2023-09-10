Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.