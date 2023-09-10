Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 63.86 ($0.81).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.52) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of £26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,062.34). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

