Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Review

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million ($0.12) N/A Grab $1.43 billion 9.73 -$1.68 billion ($0.27) -13.78

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Current Media and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 1 6 0 2.86

Grab has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -451.41% -255.75% Grab -55.26% -16.50% -12.16%

Summary

Grab beats Live Current Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

