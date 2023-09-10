Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $537.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

