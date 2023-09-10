Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117,192 shares of company stock valued at $815,569,581. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VRT opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

