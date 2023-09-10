Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Sabre by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 498,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 106,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,637.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,637.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

